Congress workers protest against P Chidambaram's arrest

Congress workers protested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Chennai against the arrest of Congress Leader P Chidambaram by CBI. Congress workers protest outside CBI Office of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last night. P Chidambaram is facing investigations by the ED and CBI in connection with the INX Media case. He is accused of misusing his position as India's finance minister to benefit INX Media.