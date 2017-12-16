Congress workers celebrate Rahul Gandhi's elevation

After Rahul Gandhi took charge as the Congress party President on Saturday, party workers celebrated across the country. The workers distributed sweets and burst crackers. In Thiruvanthampuram, the workers distributed sweets. In Bhopal and Ludhiana, the workers distributed sweets and danced on dhol beats. The workers in Mumbai raised slogans. Rahul Gandhi took charge as the President of Congress Party at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) today. Gandhi was handed over the certificate for taking over as the President of All India Congress Committee (AICC).