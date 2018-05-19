Congress welcomes Supreme Court's order on live-telecasting of Karnataka floor test

Senior Congress leader and advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over Supreme Court's order on pro tem speaker for Karnataka's floor test. He said, "Most important objective was to establish transparency. Since the statement has come from Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) that live feed of proceedings would be given, we hope and trust there would be fairness. I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress and JD(S)."