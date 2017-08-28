Congress welcomes India, China withdrawal in Doklam

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Congress party on Monday welcomed India and China agreeing to withdraw their troops from Doklam and said both sides should engage with each other to find a permanent solution.

"We should maintain some gravitas and maturity on this matter. It is a wrong attitude to claim victory. It is a matter of satisfaction that what we have been saying that diplomacy should be given a chance and there should be disengagement," said Congress leader Anand Sharma.

"Both the countries should engage with each other to find a permanent solution in the light of the 2012 agreement between India-Bhutan and China about the location of the tri-lateral junction.

"There must be an agreement to maintain the status quo until the resolution, which is acceptable to all," he added.

Sharma also said: "It is important that both the countries being strategic partners, neighbours and large developing countries work with sincerity guided by the principles and parameters of 2005 agreement between the two prime ministers to ensure that these complex border related issues reach a final settlement that would serve the interest of not only China and India but also the region as a whole."

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said this was a matter of national security and nobody would be happier than his party if what was being stated was "not a momentary truth but stable, longer-term, or at least medium-term truth".

"I can only join you with the entire nation hoping, that this information which is coming is at least long-term true, stable and comprehensive and that unfortunately other conflicting information coming is untrue," said Singhvi.

"For both of these things, I would expect the central government at their place and time of their choosing to share with us the nitty gritty," he added.

--IANS

sid/rn