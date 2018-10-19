Congress wants to be in good books of Pakistan: Subramanian Swamy

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said Congress is relying on Pakistan for everything, and its highly condemnable. He said that the electorate should know that if they want a nationalistic government, then its only BJP party who can provide it. He further said that Congress from day one has left India with a bleeding mess because they don't know patriotism. He added that it's a clear proof of how they want to earn the goodwill of Pakistan, but are not bothered about Indians.