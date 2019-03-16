Congress urges EC to ban biopic on PM Modi during Lok Sabha election

The National Students' Union of India - Goa unit, the Congress party's student wing, on Friday urged the Election Commission to ban the release of Narendra Modi Biopic, alleging that the movie is "propaganda by the BJP to influence" voters during the Lok Sabha elections. The letter demands a ban on the movie 48 hours prior to voting which is known as election silence where a party is not allowed to promote or campaign. In a letter written by Goa NSUI president said, "The NSUI Goa writes to you demanding: ban of the movie in theatres in states during the 'election silence' period that is two days prior to the day of voting and ban of the movie in the Lok Sabha Constituency where the Prime Minister would be contesting." The Model Code of Conduct came into effect from March 10 across the state with elections to be held in seven phases beginning from April 11, while the results are to be announced on May 23. Directed by Omung Kumar and, the biopic on India's incumbent Prime Minister features Boman Irani and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. It is expected to release on April 12, a date which coincides with the start of the voting process.