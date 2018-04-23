Congress is threatening SC for their political gains: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hits back at Congress party's 'unprecedented' and 'illegal' remarks by saying that the party is threatening Supreme Court and other institutions for their own political gains. "Congress party had misused the all the institutions, now it is threatening the instructions for their own political gains," said BJP National Spokesperson Meenakashi Lekhi. Lekhi also asserted that the Congress party wants to run their governance from the corridor of the Supreme Court by threatening it. Earlier in the day, the Congress party termed Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu's decision of rejection of the Opposition's impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra as 'unprecedented' and 'illegal'. Congress will file a petition in Supreme Court against impeachment motion against CJI. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday rejected the Opposition's impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.