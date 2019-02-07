Congress will terminate triple talaq law: Sushmita Dev

All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev promised to terminate the Triple Talaq Bill after coming in power. Dev attended AICC minority department National Convention held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Dev accused the BJP government of their divide and rule politics. She said, "I promise to all of you, that Congress will come in power in 2019, and we will terminate Triple Talaq Bill. This is our promise to all of you."