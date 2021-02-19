Congress Sweeps Mohali Municipal Poll; SAD, BJP Get Zero Wards

The Indian National Congress has swept the Mohali Municipal Corporation elections, winning 37 out of 50 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win a single seat in results that were declared on Thursday, 18 February, reported The Indian Express.

In winning this election, the Congress snatched the key to the Mohali Municipal Corporation from SAD, which had been in power for the last 10 years.

While the majority mark in the 50-member House is 27, the Congress has attained a comfortable majority, securing at least 10 seats more than is required to win.

Apart from the grand old party, the Azad Group- Aam Aadmi Party alliance won 11 wards, followed by two independents who bagged one ward each.

Congress Won 6 Out of 8 Corporations

Earlier on Wednesday, 17 February, the Congress had won six of the eight municipal corporations in the Punjab civic body polls, officials were quoted by news agency PTI.

Among the places where the Congress has scored victories are Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala, and Pathankot. The party, however, could not win a majority in Moga municipality.

The Congress won a majority in 87 of the 109 municipal councils, reports said. According to The Indian Express, the Congress also won 1,399 of the 2,165 municipal wards.

The elections come amid massive protests by farmers, especially of Punjab, against the Centre's three contentious agriculture laws. The agitation has been centred around the three protest sites of Delhi-NCR – Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – for almost three months now. The legislations also cost the BJP one of its oldest allies in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Congress Sweeps Mohali Municipal Poll; SAD, BJP Get Zero Wards3 Militants, 1 Cop Killed in Encounters in J&K’s Shopian & Budgam . Read more on Politics by The Quint.