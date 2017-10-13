Congress' stunning Nanded victory shocks opposition, Rahul lauds party unit

Nanded (Maharashtra), Oct 13 (IANS) The Congress on Friday retained control over the prestigious Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), decimating the opposition to bag a stupendous 73 seats in the 81-member body.

The elections in the NWCMC, the hometown and stronghold of Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, were held on Wednesday.

The BJP, which 'tripled' its performance from previous polls in 2012, got six seats while the Shiv Sena and an independent candidate bagged one each in the polls.

The Congress not only retained hold over the NWCMC but also hugely improved its tally compared to 2012 when it had secured 41 seats, proving a major morale booster for the party reeling under a saffron onslaught.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated the party's Maharashtra unit for its thundering victory.

"My heartiest congratulations to Maharashtra Congress on their stellar performance in NWCMC," tweeted Gandhi on the polls in which the party bagged an unprecedented 90 per cent of the seats.

Chavan, whose hometown remains one of the last unvanquished political bastions in the state, said the BJP, which had made big claims of victory, could not achieve even a double digit performance in the elections.

He said the Congress' resounding victory has energised the party workers and "the victory trail which has started from Nanded will reach entire Maharashtra and Congress will win in the upcoming elections".

"With this one-sided victory in Nanded, the 'comeback' of the Congress and 'return journey' for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has begun. The Congress has wiped out the BJP after our (Congress) recent victories in the Gram Panchayat elections," an elated Chavan told media persons.

Attributing the outcome to the people of Nanded, he said they had "reposed full faith" in the developmental agenda of the Congress and rejected the "divisive politics" and "below-the-belt" campaigning indulged in by the BJP leaders.

Among other parties, a prominent contender, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was overwhelmed by the Congress juggernaut and finally lost the race in this Sikh pilgrimage centre.

Sitting on 11 seats in the outgoing house, the AIMIM claimed to have the support of the minority and Dalit voters, but the results proved otherwise.

Also, the Congress' ally, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), failed to secure a single seat.

In 2012, the Congress bagged 41 seats, Shiv Sena 14, AIMIM 11, NCP 10, BJP two while independents notched three seats.

The 2017 elections outcome proved a huge setback to the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and AIMIM. However, BJP state President Raosaheb Patil-Danve claimed the party which held two seats earlier (2012) had tripled its performance by capturing six seats. He added that the BJP's vote share had gone up from around 4 per cent to 25 per cent.

An NDA ally, Maharashtra Swabhiman Party President Narayan Rane minced no words in criticising the BJP-Sena for the rout in Nanded.

"The Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and Shiv Sena President (Uddhav Thackeray) personally held so many election rallies. And this is what they got? Their leadership must carry out a serious introspection and soul searching," Rane said without taking names.

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari termed the results as "victory for Ashok Chavan and not the Congress".

Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe hit back, saying the outcome was "a result of people's anger against the BJP's policies and a setback to Fadnavis".

Both the Congress and the BJP had made it a battle of prestige to wrest control of the civic body in the historical town renowned for the Hazoor Sahib Gurudwara, one of the five holy Sikh Takhts and the resting place of Guru Gobind Singh.

For the first time in Maharashtra, the State Election Commission deployed VVPAT (voter verified paper audit trail) voting machines in 31 polling centres in Ward No 2 as a pilot project in the elections which recorded a 65 per cent turnout.

