Congress stoked up violence, part of international Christian conspiracy: Subramanian Swamy on Bhima-Koregaon violence

Following the violent clashes disrupting Maharashtra's law and order during the Bhima-Koregaon event, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy warned the state's leaders to know that fighting amongst Hindus is only helping foreigners. He said that these leaders should learn correct History about the Peshwas and Marathas. He added that there was never any hostility between Brahmins and Mahas because Ambedkar's teacher was a Brahmin and his second wife was also a Brahmin. He claimed that the violence was sparked by converted Christians and Congress is a part of this larger international Christian conspiracy against India. Dalit protestors called for a statewide shut down on Monday after a 28-year-old Dalit died in Pune following an altercation between two groups during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of a British-Peshwa war.