Congress stages protest over UP Dy CM's 'test tube' remark, demands immediate resignation

Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma's 'test tube' remark on goddess Sita in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The agitators demanded immediate resignation of the Dinesh Sharma. Sharma claimed that goddess Sita was the first test tube baby of India. On Saturday, a case was lodged against Sharma in Bihar's Sitamarhi district for insulting the goddess by claiming "she was the first test tube baby of India".