'Congress-sponsored' drama: BJP on EVM controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said that the EVM row, which resurfaced after a US-based 'cyber expert' alleged in a London presser that EVMs could be tampered with, is a Congress-sponsored drama because the grand-old party knew it was going to lose the upcoming parliamentary elections. Interestingly, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had attended the press conference in London where claims were made that every election in India since 2014 was rigged.