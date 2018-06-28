Congress speaking language of separatists and Pakistan: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju addressed allegations leveled by Congress on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the release of 'surgical' strike video on Thursday. He said, "Shamed that Congress who ruled India for more than 5 decades is speaking the language of separatists and Pakistan. Congress demanded proof of surgical strike, now when proof has started emerging they are saying it is for publicity." He further added, "Congress should apologise to India and the Army."