Congress is speaking the language of China and Pakistan on Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday attacked Congress leader P Chidambaram for criticising the union government's decision to abrogate Article 370 and said that the Congress is speaking the language of China and Pakistan.

"The deceit and hidden agenda of Congress has been unearthed by these comments. Congress is speaking China and Pakistan's language. The abrogation of Article 370 was an important step in integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the country," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI.

"Congress should be ashamed of these comments. It should say whether it stands with separatists, Pakistan or China. The people of the country will never forgive Congress," he added.

Earlier yesterday, Chidambaram had said in a series of tweets that the government should rescind its decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress resolutely stands for the restoration of the status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019, must be rescinded," he tweeted.

"The central government must stop looking at the mainstream parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as secessionist or anti-national," he added. (ANI)