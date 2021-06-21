Congress' Sonia Gandhi to virtually meet AICC, PCC members to discuss political situation

Some breaking inputs coming in regarding the political situation in the country. There are reports of infighting in Karnataka's Congress party. The fight for the CM chair has widened and the clashes are visible clearly. Now the President of Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi is set to virtually meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secys, PCC chiefs on June 24 to discuss the political situation. TIMES NOW's Prashant Kumar brings in a detailed news analysis. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.