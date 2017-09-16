Congress slams Amit Shah for his remarks against Nehru, Gandhis

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Slamming BJP President Amit Shah for his remarks on former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress on Saturday said "he is disrespecting their memory, contributions and sacrifices" and that "he is an inheritor of the legacy of non-participants in the freedom struggle".

Shah had said that the Congress undertakes its political yatras only by carrying urns (Kalash) of the ashes of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

The party hit out at Shah, saying he was "less informed of history" and had dragged the political discourse repeatedly to unacceptable lows.

"The statement is disrespecting their memory, notable contributions and sacrifices well documented in history," said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma in a statement.

The party pointed out that this was distortion of facts and history.

"It is pertinent to mention that the Congress governments in provinces resigned in 1939 for the unilateral decision to drag India into war. Alternate governments loyal to the British were formed in provinces especially in Bengal and Punjab with the help of Hindu Mahasabha, Muslim League and regional parties.

"Shyama Prasad Mookerjee as minister of Bengal government-led by Fazlul Haque described Quit India Movement as an act of treason and urged Governor of Bengal Sir Herbert to crush the movement. He had also assured strong action against the Congress leaders," said Sharma.

"Shah is inheritor of the legacy of non-participants in the freedom struggle, who betrayed the people by opposing the Quit India Movement and collaborated with the British.

"He must be reminded that tens of thousands of Indian students, workers, farmers and common citizens were killed during British repression of the Quit India movement when the entire leadership of the Congress was arrested and banned," he added.

Talking about the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sharma said: "It is a matter of shame that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government instead of commemorating her centenary is insulting and belittling her contribution."

Sharma also said: "Shah also insulted the contribution of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of India's unity and integrity."

"Shah and the party are well advised to give an account of the non-performance of the Modi-led government, its non-fulfilment of the promises and betrayal of people's trust.

"BJP must be held accountable for hurting Indian economy, shaving off 2 per cent of the GDP, non-creation of jobs and destroying tens of millions of jobs in the informal sector post demonetisation," he added.

Sharma also said: "Shah, BJP leadership and the RSS are seeking to rewrite history. They need to be reminded that history always triumphs and those who attempt to change or mutilate histories of countries and societies, have always been consigned to the dustbin of history."

--IANS

sid/nir/bg