Congress screening committee holds meeting ahead of Haryana polls

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections slated for next month, the screening committee of the Congress party on Sunday held meeting in Delhi. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry and Devender Yadav among others were present in the meeting. While speaking to mediapersons, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said, "It'll now go to CEC, meeting will be held day after tomorrow under chairmanship of Sonia." The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.