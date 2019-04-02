Congress releases party manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress on Tuesday released its party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the national capital. The manifesto was titled 'Congress will deliver.' The event was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress general secretary for East UP Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders. The three issues mentioned in the manifesto are unemployment, farmers' distress and women issues. P Chidambaram was the head of the manifesto committee. The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to start from April 11. Rahul Gandhi asserted that this is not a manifesto to be made in closed rooms but this should reflect the wishes of the people of India.