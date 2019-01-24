How will Congress react if someone puts up cartoon of Rahul Gandhi, asks Owaisi
While talking to ANI about Priyanka Gandhi being appointed as General Secretary for the upcoming elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Want to ask Congress, how will you react if someone puts up a cartoon of Sri Sri 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi or new General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi? Congress was badly trounced in Telangana and now they resort to such cartoons, this is beyond the limit of decency". Earlier, a banner was put up during Congress protest against the 'failure of Election Commission in Telangana' that depicts a women (resembling Tenagana) whose dress was being removed by Owaisi and CM Chandrashekar Rao.