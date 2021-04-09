Congress raises Rafale issue again, says 'NDA's deal cost the exchequer'

In some breaking updates coming in from the world of Indian politics, some old problems have made a comeback. The Congress party repeats the issue of the Rafale deal again. Randeep Singh Surjewala, member of the Indian National Congress party and a former minister addressed the issue stating, 'NDA's deal cost the exchequer. India cheated to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore'. Listen in to Randeep Surjewala. TIMES NOW's reporter Prashant brings in more details. Watch the full video and stay updated with the latest political issues, news stories, breaking updates and current happening around you on with Times Now.