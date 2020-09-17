Congress' Rahul Gandhi stoops new low; relates PM Modi's birthday to unemployment day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today (September 17) and leaders from across the spectrum wished the prime minister on his birthday. Besides Indian politicians, several world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nepal PM KP Oli also wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor also wished PM but at the same time, but Congress also launched slam the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, over the growing unemployment in India.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that massive unemployment in the country has forced the youth to call PM Modi's birthday as National Unemployment Day. He added that employment is dignity and the government should not deny it to youth for long.