Congress questions COVID vaccine rollout; demands vaccine for all

The COVID vaccine politics in India has taken lead as the opposition raises significant questions about the COVID vaccine drive asking the government to open the jab for all. With coronavirus cases surging again in the country, reaching unprecedented levels as far as the daily national and state spikes are concerned, the need for opening the vaccination drive to everyone above 18 grows and there is a demand for not restrict vaccination to people who are above the age of 45 only. Congress questions the vaccination drive set up by the government and demands vaccination for all. Listen in to the Congress' press briefing.