Congress protests as Modi government completes four years

People across India on Saturday hailed good governance of the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre. Yet Congress is not impressed with the performance of BJP. It came out strongly to condemn the BJP with nationwide protests. At one such protest in Lucknow, known dignitaries of Congress participated in an agitation against the Modi government. The protest turned violent as the protestors clashed with the police. The police baton-charged at the crowd. Congress leader Raj Babbar had to step in to neutralise the situation.