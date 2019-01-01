Congress' promise of loan waiver to farmers a lie, misleading: PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about farmers' loan waiver and calling Rahul Gandhi's promise a 'lollypop'. "To say a lie and misleading, that is what I called lollipop, like saying that we have waived all farm loans. The truth is nothing like that has happened. Please see their own circulars, they should not mislead. The Government of India made laws to ensure that those who looted banks pay back. Rs 3 lakh crore has returned". He further added, "They should not compare the two things, mislead people and lie. And particularly a responsible political party should never do it". While explaining the issue, The PM said, "If loan waiver helps, it should be definitely done. But has it been done by earlier governments. Since Devi Lal's time, loan waiver was done. What is lacking in our system, that farmer becomes debt-ridden and the governments have to repeat vicious cycle of elections and loan waivers. So solution is to empower the farmers. From seed to market, give all facilities to the farmers. A 100 schemes in cold storage for the farmer we have started again. Why does farmer have debt? We should make a situation that he should not need loan. If Swaminathan Commission report had been implemented in 2007, there would have been no need for loans. Instead of doing that they found avenues to win elections". "There is a very small segment of farmers who take loans from banks. A majority of them take loans from money lenders. When governments make such announcements, those farmers do not become beneficiaries of the waivers. The farmers who are dying are out of the purview of such schemes. So these are political stunts. Still if state governments are doing it, we are not stopping them. We have not stopped any state government. We are committed to address farmers' problems. And empower farmers," said PM Narendra Modi.