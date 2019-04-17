Congress president has lost the confidence of people of India: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Congress party president Rahul Gandhi has lost the confidence of people of India. Speaking to mediapersons at Alleppey in Kerala, Goyal said, "The BJP and our partners in the NDA are poised for a huge victory in the elections. The BJP and its partners will get a two-third majority in India. The very fact that the Congress president is afraid of defeat in Amethi is their backyard for so many years. Due to this he has to run all the way backyard to Wayanad and there also he has to fight against his own partner the CPM. How will you fight against your opponent without saying a word against your opponent? It clearly shows that the Congress party president has lost the confidence of people of India. He is today a person who has no popularity. I am sure that people of Kerala will defeat Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad so that in next election he has to look for a constituency in some other country. We are receiving huge support in every constituency that we are going. People want an honest and development oriented government. They want a strong leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will protect the country."