Congress-PFI pact of appeasement, COVID-19 recovery rate touches 90.2% | Top Headlines

On The Top Headlines Of The Hour:

1. Rahul Gandhi meets the kin of a PFI member. BJP slams 'Appeasement' politics.

2. Assam Government demands to build 'Miya Museum', say that there is no separate identity and culture in Char Anchal of Assam.

3. JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is out of the BJP posters. Only PM Narendra Modi figures in the advertisements and posters with the slogan.

4. The India-U.S 2+2 dialogue will be held on October 27 2020. The Indian side at the talks will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

5. BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj has once again made a controversial statement. Sakshi Maharaj has said that according to proportion, the cemetery and crematorium should be built.

6. Walayar Rape Case: The parents of the two minor Dalit sisters, who were sexually assaulted and were found hanging in their hut in Attappalam near Walayar in 2017, launched a satyagraha in front of their hut seeking justice from the government.

7. Kashmiris seen hurling Tricolor. ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

8. BJP questions ‘Gupkar lobby’ as PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook about Islamophobia in India. ‘Will Gupkar lobby back India?’ asks BJP.

9. The country's COVID tally crossed the 79 lakh mark with 45,148 fresh cases, Health Ministry data shows. Recovery rate past 90 per cent; more than 71 lakh people have recovered till now.