Congress party's leadership is directionless: Jairam Thakur on Sam Pitroda's remarks

Speaking on Overseas Indian National Congress' chairman Sam Pitroda's comment on Balakot airstrike, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "Congress party's leadership is directionless. If Congress party does not believe in BJP's leadership, then they should at least believe on our armed forces. Congress must ensure that the morale of our force should not decrease. Politics will come and go, election season will come and go but what will remain is the morale of our forces. Pakistan is shouting aloud and claiming that India did air strike in their region. Doesn't this evidence enough for Congress leader to accept that airstrike happened. I am proud that our PM Modi took the right action at the right time and as per the situation." Pitroda, a close confidant of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack.