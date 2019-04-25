'Congress party ko sharam kyu nahi aati?': CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Congress party asking why doesn't Congress feel ashamed? He said, "This is an election for choosing the Prime Minister of India. This election will decide who will handle the country for the next five years. Congress ruled in this country for 60 years. They gave an inheritance of malpractice, wrong doings and corruption, which kept the countrymen hungry and uneducated. But during the leadership of Narendra Modi, such government was formed, which changed the lives of common people with a motive of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."