All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on Congress party. Addressing a rally, Owaisi alleged that the Congress party offered him Rs 25 lakhs to cancel his rally."Congress offered me Rs 25 lakhs to cancel my rally here (Nirmal), what more proof of their arrogance is needed. I am not the one who can be bought," Owaisi said.