Congress observes National Unemployment Day on PM Modi's 70th birthday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 17 (ANI): Even as the BJP and many others in the country are celebrating the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full rigour, opposition Congress party has decided to celebrate the day as National Unemployment Day to highlight the jobs lost since the COVID-19 struck the country earlier this year. The Youth Congress workers in Bhopal demonstrated by frying fritters and holding banners such as 'I am a young unemployed'. One of the protesting Congress workers said, "Today is unemployment day. India's youth is knocking the doors of unemployment, and is also struggling financially. However, Our Prime Minister is boasting himself on the occasion of his birthday... We want to tell the Prime Minister that the country's economic woes will not end by feeding peacocks."