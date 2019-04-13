Congress' NYAY is an admission for injustice they did for 60 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Theni. While addressing the gathering PM Modi continued his attack on Congress party. Targeting Congress' NYAY scheme, he said that all the main opposition party has done is injustice to the nation for 60 long years. "Congress speaks about NYAY. It means they agree that they did injustice to the nation for 60 long years. So, it is ANYAY," said PM Modi. "Who will do Nyay to governments of the great MGR Ji, which were dismissed by Congress just because one family didn't like those leaders? Who will do Nyay to victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, among the worst environment disasters in India. That too happened under Congress," added the Prime Minister.