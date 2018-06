All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed his dismay over former President Pranab Mukherjee's attendance at Rahul Gandhi's iftar party last night. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "This is the hypocrisy of the highest order. Congress is not interested in Muslim empowerment. They are only trying their level best to get the Hindu vote."