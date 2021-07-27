Congress Not Allowing Parliament to Function, Expose Them, PM Modi Tells BJP MPs

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 27 July, attacked the Congress and said that it was not allowing the Parliament to function during this Monsoon Session, NDTV reported.

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi further asked party MPs to expose the Opposition as it is not attending meetings or allowing the House to conduct any business.

PM Modi was addressing a meeting of the BJP's Parliamentary Party, that took place on Tuesday. The meeting comes amid multiple adjournments in the two Houses due to ruckus created by Opposition parties.

According to India Today, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress for the deadlock in Parliament, adding that the party is not interested in debate and is not allowing the Houses to function.

Besides PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting on Tuesday, reported ANI.

Very little business has been conducted in the Parliament since it convened for the Monsoon Session on 19 July. Every day has seen repeated ruckus and chaos, leading to both Houses being adjourned repeatedly, amid loud chants over the Pegasus Project reports, in addition to other issues.

Amid the Opposition's continued disruption, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday reminded them that Parliament is meant for discussion, reported IANS.

Naidu, amid disruptions, said that he is concerned about the media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues.

"Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," he said.

The opposition was demanding that the issue of Pegasus be taken first while continuing with sloganeering and holding placards in the House.

The House was adjourned first till 12 and then till 2 pm.

(With inputs from NDTV, ANI, India Today and IANS)

