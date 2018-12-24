Congress and NCP will contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls together: Sharad Pawar

On Congress-National Congress Party (NCP) alliance and Mahagathbandhan, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said, "In Maharashtra, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls together along with Peasants and Workers Party of India. Talks have taken place over 40 seats, 8 seats remain. Final decision will be taken shortly. If any confusion remains then chiefs of both the parties will solve it."