Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says 'Vaccine Discrimination or Distribution?'

In the midst of the rising COVID cases, the Government of India yesterday announced that everyone who is over the age of 18 can now be vaccinated from the 1st May 2021 onwards. Adding to which Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress tweets and questions the central government on why there is no free vaccination for all those who are above the age of 18, he also said that now middlemen are going to thrive because there are no price caps that have been put on these vaccines. Adding to that he raises a significant point where he states that the poorer section of India won’t be able to afford the vaccines which is why the rich will benefit. Rahul Gandhi calls this “a vaccine discrimination and not distribution strategy”. BJP spokesperson, RP Singh responds to these questions by saying that ‘it is in the hands of every state, if a state wants, they can make the vaccines free for people’.