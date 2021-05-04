Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pushes for a national lockdown; hits out at Centre for its inaction

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again taken to Twitter to lash out at the Central government. This time Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre over the lockdown and the ongoing COVID crisis in the country. With the onset of the second wave of COVID-19, India has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths thereafter. While the experts have pitched in for a national lockdown as a measure to break the transmission chain, the Central government is cautious of the mover. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stated that the Centre's inaction is killing many and the only option available is a full lockdown.