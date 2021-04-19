Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt over LAC situation with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at the government over the LAC situation with China. Gandhi took to his official Twitter handle to talk about this issue and stated that the Chinese occupation of Gogra-Hot Springs & Depsang plains is a direct threat to India’s strategic interests including the DBO airstrip. He also stated that national security is massively jeopardized by GOI's wasteful talks and that the nation deserves better. TIMES NOW's reporter Mohit Sharma brings in more details. Watch the full video for more information about this and to stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories, tune in to Times Now.