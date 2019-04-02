Congress manifesto has dangerous agenda for balkanisation of India: Arun Jaitley

While addressing a press conference, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Congress' manifesto for upcoming LS polls said, "Some of the ideas are positively dangerous in the Congress manifesto. They are for an agenda for the balkanisation of India, Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress President's friends in 'Tukde Tukde gang' when it deals with Jammu and Kashmir." Finance Minister was pointing out promise in Congress manifesto to amend AFSPA Act.