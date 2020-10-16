Congress, mahagathbandhan need to disclose whether they support Jinnah: Giriraj Singh

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): Reacting to Congress fielding Masqoor Ahmed Usmani from Jale Constituency who has sedition case against him, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Giriraj Singh on Friday said the grand old party and mahagathbandan need to tell that whether they support Jinnah's ideology.

"Congress and Mahagathbandhan need to give an answer for this. They claim to work for the welfare of Bihar. Congress candidate from Jale is Jinnah worshipper. Will RJD, Congress fight on Jinnah's ideology? Will their star campaigner be Sharjeel Imam?," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

Singh also attacked Farooq Abdullah's stand favouring China, saying, "In Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and others discussed how will they revive Article 370. Farooq is taking China's side. Everyone knows China and Pakistan are India's enemies. Congress, RJD and others need to tell whether they are with country dividers or with Gandhi."

However, Giriraj Singh came out in support of fellow Minister Nityanand Rai and said the way Jale candidate is Jinnah worshipper hence proves that the Home Ministry MoS' concern stands valid.

"Nithyanand's statement made news but this candidate is Jinnah worshipper hence Rai was right. Under Lalu's regime Bihar had a headquarter of SIMI, was SIMI a patriot? Truth needs to be told, just for votes, country and Bihar should not suffer. They can do anything for a vote," he added.

The Congress party gave the ticket to former President of Aligarh Muslim University Student's Union Dr Maskoor Ahmad Usmani as a candidate from Jale seat, Dharbhanga for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

In 2019, Usmani was booked under sedition charges for raising anti-national slogans. In 2020, Twitter suspended his official account for criticizing Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the arrest of Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider. (ANI)