Congress leaders paid tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Monday. Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora and Former PM Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Pandit Nehru. Former vice president Hamid Ansari arrived at Shantivan to pay tribute to Pt Nehru. Pandit Nehru was a freedom fighter and India's first Prime Minister. He died on May 27, 1964.