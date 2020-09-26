Congress leaders extend birthday wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Congress leaders, including its former president Rahul Gandhi, extended birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as he turned 88 on Saturday.

"India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Party's National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that Dr. Singh is a true statesman who let his work speak more than his words.

"A visionary who defines simplicity, honesty, humility, dignity, effectivity, a true Statesman who let his work speak more than his words, wish Dr Manmohan Singh Ji a very very happy bday - Sir conversations with you & guidance from you is my biggest treasure #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh," he tweeted.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday and best wishes to former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. I wish God good health and long life."

The party's official Twitter handle also wished the former Prime Minister on his 88th birthday while describing him as one of the most competent world leaders.

"In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along. One of the most competent world leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh's vision for our Nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows. #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh," the party said in a tweet.

Dr. Singh, who was the Prime Minister for the two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 88 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

He was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah before partition. He studied at the Panjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford. (ANI)

