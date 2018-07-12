Congress leaders disgrace India because of their petty politics: BJP on Tharoor's remark

After Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's controversial 'Hindu Pakistan' remark, Bharatiya Janata Party took a jibe at the grand old party by saying that only Congress leaders dare to disgrace India because of their petty politics. "It is condemnable that Sahashi Tharoor calls himself as an educated spokesperson and assert such remarks", said BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra during a press conference in New Delhi. "Only Congress leaders can dare to disgrace India because of their petty politics", he added.