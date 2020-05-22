Congress leader Sanjay Jha Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He is 'Asymptomatic' and Under Home Quarantine

Mumbai, May 22: Indian National Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Friday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He informed in a tweet that he is asymptomatic or without symptoms and is currently under home quarantine in Mumbai. The Congress leader further urged people to not underestimate the transmission risk. India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 6,088 Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,18,447, Death Toll Mounts to 3,583.

"I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all," Jha tweeted. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

"Wish you a speedy recovery, Sanjay. if there's anything at all that I can help with do let me know," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. BJP spokersperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also wished for his speedy recovery.

The Congress leader's tweet comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country reached 118,447. Till now, 3,583 people succumbed to the illness, the Union health ministry said on the latest update. In Maharashtra, the total tally has reached 41,642.