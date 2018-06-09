Congress leader LP Shahi passes away at 98, last rites to be held in New Delhi

Veteran Congress leader Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi passed away in New Delhi on Saturday. 98-year-old Shahi breathed his last at New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached his residence in RK Puram to pay his condolences. Gandhi had also tweeted his condolences saying, "The loss of Shri L P Shahi, freedom fighter, former Union Minister and CWC Member will be felt by all of us in the Congress Party. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace."