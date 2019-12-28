Congress leader demands President's rule in UP after police allegedly misbehaved with Priyanka Gandhi
All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev condemned action of Uttar Pradesh Police towards Priyanka Gandhi and demanded President's rule in the state. "This government should be dismissed and there should be President's rule," said Sushmita Dev while speaking to ANI. Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put allegations over Uttar Pradesh Police that she was manhandled by them.