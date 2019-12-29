Congress' Jaiveer Shergill takes jibe at PM Modi over his 'Mann Ki Baat'

Congress' national spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill took jibe at Prime Minister's 'instability, anarchy and nepotism' remark in his last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year. Prime Minister said that youth don't like anarchy, instability and nepotism. Reverting on the statement, Shergill said, "He will do himself great service, if he repeats and listens to his own 'Mann Ki Baat' for next four and a half years and ensures that NRC and CAA, the anarchy and instability caused by these two laws, is completely withdrawn, and India returns to normal situation. Anarchy, instability and nepotism are the three unwanted gifts which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given in this country, being completely intoxicated in arrogance of power. Speaking on the viral video of Meerut SP, asking anti-CAA protesters to 'go to Pakistan', Shergill said that even Pakistan tourism board doesn't promote themselves as much UP Police and BJP is promoting them.