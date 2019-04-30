Congress has insulted people by doing cheap politics, says GVL Narasimha Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Congress for giving offensive statements. While talking to ANI, he said, "Congress party giving such type of statements is an insult to the common people of country. Congress has insulted Chaiwala, Pakodewala, Chowkidar, by giving these types of such low statements. It is the insult to PM and common people of India. Rahul Gandhi should apologise on these statements given by the Congress party."