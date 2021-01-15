Congress holds rally against farm laws in Kolkata

Representative image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress leadership in West Bengal held a rally in Kolkata on Friday to protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Central Government.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Abdul Mannan, party MP Pradip Bhattacharya, Manoj Chakrabarty, Asit Mitra and Santosh Pathak were among the key leaders present in the rally.

Speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We are going to submit a deputation to the Governor against the three draconian farm laws. But, police are stopping our workers from the march. It is our right to protest and nobody can stop us."

"Thousands of Congress workers gathered in this rally to protest against the tyranny of the BJP-led Central Government against farmers protesting in this cold weather and the inhuman price rise which is constantly raising the burden on the common people," added Chowdhury.

The protest march started at College Street and ended at Dharmatala in Kolkata. Apart from the repealing of the farm laws, the price rise was among the other agendas of the protest march.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)