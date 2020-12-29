Congress forms committee to plan 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh Liberation War

Representative image

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the formation of a committee to plan and coordinate activities of the party to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War won in 1971.

The committee will be headed by AK Antony and Praveen Davar has been appointed as convener.

Other members include Meira Kumar, Amarinder Singh, Prithviraj Chavan, Jitendra Singh, Kiran Choudhry, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Major Ved Prakash and Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

"The Congress President has approved the formation of the committee to plan and coordinate the activities of the Indian National Congress to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War won in 1971, which holds testimony to the special relationship between our two countries," read a statement by Congress signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel. (ANI)